Gordie Howe Bridge reaches construction milestone, as officials announce details for Sandwich Street improvements

The final stages of building the towers of the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit and Windsor are about to get underway.

The tower's legs, also known as the lower pylon, have reached their full height of 140 metres on both sides of the border, officials said Wednesday.

Now, the focus is shifting to construction on the upper portion, otherwise known as the pylon head. According to Bridging North America, this would entail adding another 80 metres to each pylon.

“It is an exciting time as the towers – arguably the most visible aspect of construction to date – move into the next and final build phase, said Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority CEO Bryce Phillips.

"With the towers currently standing at over two-thirds of their final 722 feet height, they represent the significant progress the project team has been able to achieve."

During a virtual meeting Wednesday, bridge officials shed light on how the bridge project — and its surrounding areas including the Sandwich neighbourhood — will take shape.

Three kilometres of Sandwich Street will be reconstructed, from south of the Rosedale Avenue roundabout, past Ojibway Parkway to the former McKee Avenue.

As part of the reconstruction, which is targeted to begin this summer, the existing roadway and sidewalks will be replaced. Bicycle lanes, multi-use path and bumpouts at key intersections will also be added.

A new storm sewer would also be installed underground between Ojibway Parkway and McKee Street.

This construction, which would take place daily between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., would see Sandwich Street remain open to the traffic while single lanes may close on occasion.

Officials with Bridging North America say driveway and business access will be maintained throughout the construction.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is expected to open by 2024.

Meanwhile, the bridge project team is reviewing responses from a survey that went out, asking residents how they would like to see Sandwich Street enhanced through four categories: hardscaping (benches and street furniture), landscaping (plants and shrubs), gathering spaces (tables and clustered benches) and active transportation (bike racks and directional signage).

Designs for these enhancements are expected to be shared this summer, with construction of the BIA district targeted to begin in 2023.