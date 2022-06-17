Golf tournaments raise $200,000 toward hosting Can-Am Police-Fire Games in Windsor

After four years of fundraising golf tournaments, a $200,000 cheque was presented to the organizers of the upcoming Can-Am Police-Fire Games.

The signature fundraising tournament sponsor, Goran Todorovic of Team Goran RE/MAX CARE Realty, as well as games general manager Jan Wilson, presented the cheque to members of the emergency services at Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

The actual competitions for the Can-Am Police-Fire Games are scheduled for actual to go July 26 through 29, 2022.

The public is invited to participate in some events.

“We have space in the 5K (July 27 at 7 p.m.), 10K (July 28 at 7 p.m.) and 21K half marathon road race (July 30 at 7 a.m.) as well as in the Cross Country 5K (July 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.) and 10K (July 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.),” said Wilson.

“We think this opportunity to run with and in support of our first responders will be a special memory for a lot of people. And there will be other event opportunities announced soon!”

Runners can register at raceroster.com.

Also in attendance at Friday’s announcement were Windsor Fire Chief Stephen Laforet and representatives from Windsor Police Service, South West Detention Centre, Ministry of the Solicitor General, Ambassador Bridge – Operations Branch, Canada Border Service Agency and Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The Can-Am Police-Fire Games is a multi-sport event hosted every two years in either Canada or the United States.

The event is held over a six-day period and the games range from more traditional sports, such as softball, swimming and track and field, to more participant-specific sports, such as SWAT competitions and the FireFit competition.

Registration for the 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games remains open at www.windsor2022.ca.