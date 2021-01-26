WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) has launched their “Dry-Feb” campaign to raise awareness and funds to combat cancer.

The initiative is aimed at the social/casual alcohol consumer — a concerted effort to encourage Canadians to improve their health and acknowledge the risks associated with drinking.

“The program has been a success with thirteen thousand participants and $900,000 raised last year,” Tracey Tang, senior manager, campaigns, online programs and partnerships at the CCS said.

Scientific data reveals that the more you drink alcohol in any form – the higher your cancer risk, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

The program is simple and straightforward: participants sign up via the user-friendly website, and go “alcohol-free” in the month of February.

Sponsorship is the next step (ask family, friends, neighbours and colleagues for support).

Funds raised will help battle cancer in terms of research for a cure, national support programs for people and their families affected by cancer, including the online resource Cancer Connection.

All participants are encouraged to consult their physician whenever alcohol use or abuse is concerned in order to understand the overall health impacts.

“We’ve found that 57 per cent of participants reported drinking less,” Tang said. “Getting involved is more about a sense of community, and it’s a unique experience in that not doing something is the challenge.”

Now in its sixth year, the Dry-Feb challenge is a nationwide affair.