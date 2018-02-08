

CTV Windsor





The family of a man killed by a train in Windsor is hoping to raise enough money to transfer his body back to Poland.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Przemek Wachta, 39, who was hit by a train at Jefferson Boulevard at South Service Road East while jogging on Saturday, Feb. 3.

“Przemek came down to Windsor from Poland for a work contract to make a better living for his family,” said the post.



He left behind a wife and three children – ages 18, 14 and 6.

Members of the Windsor police Forensic Identification Unit, Major Crimes Branch, and officers from the Canadian Pacific Railway Police Service investigated the incident.

Witnesses reported that the jogger proceeded past the activated train signal lighting and lowered extended railway arm.

Police say he climbed through two stopped railroad cars of the westbound train and was then struck and instantly killed by a passing eastbound train.

It is believed that the jogger was wearing headphones and may not have heard the approaching train.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.