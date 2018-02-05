

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a jogger was hit and killed by a train after proceeding past the activated train signal lighting and lowered extended railway arm.

Officers were called to the railroad tracks located at Jefferson Boulevard at South Service Road East for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train on Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two separate trains stopped along the intersection.

A deceased adult male pedestrian, who had been struck by a train was also located at the scene.

Members of our Forensic Identification Unit, Major Crimes Branch, and officers from the Canadian Pacific Railway Police Service attended the scene.

Investigators believe that an adult male had been jogging southbound on Jefferson Boulevard.

When the jogger came to the intersection of South Service Road East he encountered a stopped westbound train.

Witnesses reported that the jogger proceeded past the activated train signal lighting and lowered extended railway arm.

Police say he climbed through two stopped railroad cars of the westbound train and was then struck and instantly killed by a passing eastbound train.

It is believed that the jogger was wearing headphones and may not have heard the approaching train.

Police say train safety and the dangers of railways must be respected by everyone. Always obey train signals and warnings - be aware of your surroundings.

Train safety tips for all ages are available at: https://citywindsor.ca/residents/Traffic-And-Parking/Pages/Train-Safety.aspx

This investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.