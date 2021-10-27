Giant missing rubber duck 'Teddy Ginsbird' seen… with duck hunters?

Windsor, Ont. -

A yellow trailer top shaped like a giant rubber duck that went missing earlier this month along Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent has been found.

Affectionately known as “Teddy Ginsbird”, the duck trailer top been missing for nearly two weeks after coming lose along the highway during a strong storm.

“Well I had a good cry and then I danced around for a while and had another cry and then dance some more,” says owner Simon Shaw.

Shaw plans are in the works to have the trailer delivered to a Tilbury property for safekeeping until arrangements can be made for its retrieval.

“Apparently I passed these guys who were going on a hunting trip during the storm,” Shaw says. “And 10 minutes after I passed him they saw Teddy by the side of the road so they circled back and picked him up.”

The top half of a Toronto man's trailer, a four foot rubber duck, went missing on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent, Ont. (courtesy Simon Shaw/Instagram)

Shaw had plans to tour his duck trailer from Alaska to Chile after seeing the positive effect it has one anyone who saw it.

“It’s funny because I had so many people contact me about this just to say that the duck made their day and they are super concerned for where he is,” Shaw adds. “I think with all of the death and horror and terrible news that we’ve seen since COVID this actually really resonates with people.”

