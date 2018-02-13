

It’s Paczki Day and Windsor-Essex is ready to gorge.

Bakeries across the region have been frying up the delicacy since the early hours of Tuesday.

Doors opened to long line-ups at Blak’s Bakery starting at 6:00 a.m. The Bakery is celebrating a landmark anniversary – 100 years of cooking up the jelly-filled dough.

Blak’s owners say they will fry up 35,000 ‘Poonchki’ doughnuts today – and all of them will sell – making it the busiest day of the year.

The typical paczki weighs in at 400-500 calories containing 25 grams of fat.

That’s not stopping anyone over at Sunrise Bakery. Owners say the parking lot was full at 8 a.m. on “the one day people pack on the calories.”

If that's your main concern but you still want to indulge, Healthy Creations gluten-free bakery in south Windsor has you covered. Their gluten-free pazckis are almost sold out. "They taste the same, but have fewer calories," remarked one woman in line.

Reporter Michelle Maluske is sopping up all the jelly goodness and will have more details on CTV Windsor News at 6:00 p.m.