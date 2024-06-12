WINDSOR
Windsor

    • GECDSB trustees weigh job cuts as school board confronts deficit

    Greater Essex County District School Board office shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. (Christie Bezaire / CTV Windsor) Greater Essex County District School Board office shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. (Christie Bezaire / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    A multi-million dollar deficit could cost some public school board employees their jobs.

    Facing a $6.4 million deficit for 2024-25, trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) will consider several budget options Wednesday, with staff suggesting a plan that cuts 20 jobs, reducing the deficit to $4.5 million.

    A report states: “administration has tried to reduce costs in non-staff areas,” and notes that 80% of the board’s expenditures are for salaries and benefits.

    Despite measures like reducing office supplies and classroom expenses, the report says a staffing impact is unavoidable.

    At Wednesday’s meeting, trustees could make one of three decisions:

    Make no changes, running the full deficit with increased provincial oversight.

    Completely balance the budget by cutting 65 positions, which staff warn could harm student services.

    Follow staff’s recommendation to cut 20 positions, including social workers and student support workers, saving $1.9 million and creating a manageable deficit.

    The meeting of the GECDSB begins at 7 p.m.and can be streamed live on the board’s YouTube channel.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?

    Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News