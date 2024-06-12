GECDSB trustees weigh job cuts as school board confronts deficit

A multi-million dollar deficit could cost some public school board employees their jobs.

Facing a $6.4 million deficit for 2024-25, trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) will consider several budget options Wednesday, with staff suggesting a plan that cuts 20 jobs, reducing the deficit to $4.5 million.

A report states: “administration has tried to reduce costs in non-staff areas,” and notes that 80% of the board’s expenditures are for salaries and benefits.

Despite measures like reducing office supplies and classroom expenses, the report says a staffing impact is unavoidable.

At Wednesday’s meeting, trustees could make one of three decisions:

Make no changes, running the full deficit with increased provincial oversight.

Completely balance the budget by cutting 65 positions, which staff warn could harm student services.

Follow staff’s recommendation to cut 20 positions, including social workers and student support workers, saving $1.9 million and creating a manageable deficit.

The meeting of the GECDSB begins at 7 p.m.and can be streamed live on the board’s YouTube channel.