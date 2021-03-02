WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board is looking for two “creative and open-minded” community members to help name the new high school in Amherstburg.

The board is putting together a School Naming Committee and is need of two individuals to serve as community representatives.

The committee will hold at least two online meetings to propose at least two potential names for the new school. The school is set to combine General Amherst High School and the Western Secondary School communities.

Once the committee makes its name selections, they will be presented at a regular public meeting to the board of trustees who will make the final decision.

The deadline to submit an application to sit on the committee is Friday, March 19, 2021. The application form is available on the GECDSB website.