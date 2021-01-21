WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board is once again extending the deadline for elementary school families to change their child’s learning model.

The Request for Change Survey has reopened to allow for any changes in student learning model to coincide with the reopening of the schools to in-person lessons which has been set by the Ministry of Education for Feb. 10.

The new date to decide whether students will return to in-class lessons or stick to virtual learning is Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The GECDSB says if the reopening of schools for in-person classes is delayed based on provincial or local recommendations then the change of model deadline will also be delayed.

If the form had already been completed and families are sticking to their original choice there is no need to complete the survey again, though alterations can be made to the change already requested.

Any requests for change need to be submitted by Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. in order to “minimize disruption to student timetables and schedules, no changes will be accommodated after this date.”

The board says the model requested at this time will be the student’s learning model for the remainder of the school year.

School office staff is available to answer any questions about the process.