GECDSB presents plaque to Kingsville Military Museum

Essex-Kingsville Trustee Julia Burgess presented members of the Kingsville Military Museum with a plaque on Aug. 6.

The plaque has hung at Kingsville District High School since 1953.

The two-foot square, brass marker honoured the final members of the Kingsville School District.

That board was amalgamated into the former Essex County Public School Board. The school closed at the end of June, with the completion of Erie Migration District School this September.

The association with the Military Museum may seem unclear, but many of the Kingsville board’s members were World War 2 veterans and a couple had an impact on the creation of the museum.

The Kingsville Military Museum is located at 145 Division St. South in Kingsville.