The Greater Essex County District school board has unanimously voted to boycott the Caboto Club until further notice.

Board members will be asked to reconsider the issue when the club allows women full voting membership with the chance to join the board of directors.

However, the boycott won't take effect until the end of the current school year as there are a few events already scheduled.

Three school board trustees declared a conflict of interest saying they were active members of non profit groups who host charitable events at the club.

Not everyone is taking a stand against the Caboto as the club remained the location for the 13th annual WEPSY awards Tuesday evening.

"Supporting this motion means we will be living our values,” said Trustee Jessica Sartori.

It's important the GECDSB be a part of the change rather than complicit. Supporting this motion is a step in that change."