

CTV Windsor





The Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame has been loyal in holding their annual induction gala at the Caboto Club, but the group announced they are suspending their relationship with the embattled club.

In a Facebook post Wednesday night, the non-profit group explained the values of the Caboto Club do not align with the hall's spirit of inclusivity.

They thanked the club for their past support and hope that their value align once again in the future.

The move was made as the men's only club continue to feel public pressure to accept membership opportunities for women and persons with disabilities.

The hall is open to returning to the Caboto Club if policies change.