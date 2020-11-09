WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School board is reporting two cases each at two of its elementary schools in South Windsor.

Board officials assure the exposure risk is low at Bellwood and Talbot Trail Schools.

“If you haven’t been notified by the Health Unit, you’re not at risk,” said public school board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury.

The latest cases are on top of the two additional cases at Roseland Public school, the first reported on Nov. 1 and the second on Nov. 5.

GECDSG lists the confirmed cases at its schools on the board's website.