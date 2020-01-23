WINDSOR -- A LaSalle doctor has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Justice Gregory Campbell handed down the sentence to Ashim Verma in a Windsor court on Thursday.

Verma, 36, will also be on the sexual offender registry for 20 years. He can’t go to public areas that have children unless he’s accompanied by his wife and the trip is associated with his child.

“I’m very sorry for what happened,” Verma told the court before being sentenced.

In handing down his decision, Campbell told Verma his behavior “should have ended immediately.”

Verma was an Interventional Cardiologist at Windsor Regional Hospital.

At the time of his arrest on Aug. 2, 2018, the hospital released a statement saying Verma was a member of their staff since October 2017.

Verma had his hospital privileges revoked after he was charged.