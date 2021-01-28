WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are 53 new cases of COVID-19 and one more person has died, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The person who died was a man in his 70s from the community.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 304 people.

As of Thursday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 11,968 confirmed cases of the virus, including 10,843 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

12 are related to outbreaks

9 are related to household contacts

6 are considered community acquired

1 is travel-related outside of North America

25 are still under investigation

WECHU says 821 cases are considered active. There are 89 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 12 people are in the ICU.

There are 48 outbreaks in the region, including 17 at LTC and retirement homes, 26 at workplaces, and five hospital outbreaks.