GECDSB asking for feedback on technical needs at home
Published Monday, November 23, 2020 1:54PM EST
Greater Essex County District School Board office shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. (Christie Bezaire / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board is asking elementary school families about their technology needs for home learning.
To access the survey, click on this link: Technology Needs Survey.
The questionnaire requires five responses and will be available until Wednesday, Nov. 25.
It is important that the board is aware of what might be required in case a change in learning models is necessary.