Gate aims to deter partying at downtown parking lot

A city committee has backed a new gated entry for a downtown parking lot that has prompted partying complaints.

“People are bringing lawn chairs down. They're smoking hookahs, drinking alcohol, open cans of alcohol on the riverfront and really turning this parking lot into party place,” says Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino.

Agostino is talking about Lot 16, which is just east of Ouellette Avenue along the waterfront.

The gate is part of more than $100,000 in improvements that will go now go to council for final approval.

“The gate is the first step,” says Agostino. “It's a giant step because now you won't be able to get into the lot until you pay saw the payment processing will happen. As soon as you put your car up. You'll pay your fee to get in, then you're going to we believe that's going to discourage a lot of people from staying down there all night.”