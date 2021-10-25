Garage fire causes $300,000 damage in Wallaceburg

Windsor, Ont. -

Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a garage/shop fire in Wallaceburg.

Firefighters were called to 7285 Base Line Road on Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from the garage. Upon further investigation, it revealed flames on the interior of the garage. The fire crew initiated a quick attack on the fire, but due to fire load, they had to move to a defensive strategy.

Fire officials say quick action by the crew protected the house from becoming involved. Crews remained on scene for a few more hours extinguishing hot spots.

The cause is listed as accidental. There were no reported injuries.