Funeral arrangements have been made for a man best remembered for his civil rights activism in the Windsor area and across the country.

Howard McCurdy passed away Tuesday night at age 85.

McCurdy's achievements included, science, politics and civil rights, receiving the Queen's Silver Jubilee Medal - The Order of Ontario and The Order of Canada - among other accolades.

Besides his work, his family says he was proud a dad, grandfather and devoted husband.

Visitation is scheduled at Families First at 3260 Dougall Avenue South next Friday - from 2 p.m. until 5p.m. in the afternoon and from 7p.m. until 9 p.m. that evening.

A memorial service to honour his life will be held at Families First the following Saturday afternoon - March 3 at 3 p.m.