WINDSOR, ONT., -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a man and a woman after police say they seized $18,000 worth of drugs and $65,000 in stolen property.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence and attached garage on Bloomfield Road in Chatham earlier this month.

As a result, police say they recovered a stolen generator, ATV, Kubota tractor, utility trailer, propane cylinders and trailer with construction tools. Total value of the recovered stolen property from across Chatham, Tilbury, Thamesville, Sarnia and Oxford County has been estimated at over $65,000.

Police also seized eight counterfeit $100 US bills and Canadian cash.

Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax and Adderall with a total street value of approximately $18,000 was also seized.

A 39-year-old Chatham man and 37-year-old Chatham woman have been arrested and charged with:

possessing counterfeit money

being in possession of property obtained by a crime (eight counts)

possession for the purposes of trafficking (five counts)

Both were released pending a future court date of April 29.