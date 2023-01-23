Fully electric Zamboni hits the ice in Leamington

The Municipality of Leamington has added a new zero-emission fully electric Zamboni to its fleet.

The machine hit the ice at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre on Monday.

The electric Model 650 Zamboni, sponsored by Grossi Construction, replaces the previous gas-powered machine, which operated at the NFFRC for 22 years.

When fully charged, the machine can complete approximately 25 ice resurfacings before requiring a recharge.

The new electric ice resurfacer is expected to reduce operating and maintenance costs and produce cleaner air for staff and visitors to the recreation facility.