WINDSOR
    • Fraud suspect turns himself in to police

    Windsor police are looking to identify the person in the photo as it relates to a fraud investigation. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police say a 22-year-old man has turned himself into police in a fraud case.

    On Nov. 6, police say a man submitted an online credit card application using a false identity.

    In December, the same person visited a bank branch in the 2600 block of Tecumseh Road East to register the card’s PIN number.

    According to police, he then maxed out the card to its full debt limit.

    He has been charged with three counts of fraud and one count of personation.

