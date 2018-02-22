

Windsor police have arrested four people who allegedly robbed a man after he met a woman online.

Patrol officers attended a business located in the 4300 block of Walker Road and met with a man on Wednesday just after 3 a.m.

The man reported to officers that earlier he made arrangements over the internet to meet with a female stranger.

The man met the woman in the 700 block of St. Antoine Street at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The pair entered a residence and once inside, the victim was confronted by a group of men and woman.

He was allegedly forced into his vehicle and the suspects proceeded to drive him, in his vehicle, to multiple bank machines within the city where the suspects used his financial cards to make purchases and withdrawals.

The victim was eventually released, with the suspects fleeing from his vehicle on foot, in the 3400 block of Riberdy Road.

The victim was not injured. He did report a quantity of items taken from him and his vehicle.

A robbery investigation was launched.

On Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. patrol officers were investigating an unrelated theft of car keys that occurred in the 4300 block of Walker Road.

Investigation regarding the theft of car keys led officers to a motel located in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue.

Patrol officers attended a room at the hotel. Further investigation linked several occupants to the original robbery report.

Our Major Crimes Branch continues to investigate this incident.

Four people have been arrested.

-David Bullock, a 26-year-old male from Windsor

-Miranda Ackroyd, a 21-year-old female from Windsor

-Jorge McConnell, a 36-year-old male from Windsor

-Giselle McKenna, a 22-year-old female from Windsor

They each are charged with numerous offences including robbery, kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The Windsor Police Service would like to again remind the community of the potential dangers associated with meeting a stranger over the internet. Many transactions are arranged over the internet, but, we stress the importance of meeting in a public place such as a mall or other populated area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.