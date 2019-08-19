

Justin Zadorsky, CTV Windsor





Damage is significant and four people have been displaced following a house fire in east-Windsor.

Fire crews arrived at a home in the 2400-block of Arthur Road just have 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control quickly but the house did sustain significant damage.

No one was injured in the fire and investigators are looking into the cause though initial reports say it appears to be accidental.

A damage estimate has not been released.