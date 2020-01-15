WINDSOR -- There’s more police activity outside a Tecumseh storefront.

Windsor police say they are helping the OPP with an ‘active investigation’ in the 1900 block of Tecumseh Road West.

The OPP is the lead agency in the case.

Officers could be seen at the Compassion House, the same business that has been raided at least twice by police, suspected of selling recreational marijuana without a licence.

The doors of the Compassion House, at a different location in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road, closed in the spring.

The owner told CTV News at the time, the landlord changed the locks on the doors three days before he said he was going to move out on April 1, 2019.

There are currently no brick and mortar stores with a marijuana licence in Windsor.