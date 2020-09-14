WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in the region on Monday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,594 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2427 people who have recovered.

All new cases are close contacts of confirmed cases.

WECHU says there are 91 active cases and one person is in hospital.

Even though the number of cases is currently low in Windsor-Essex, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says it is not time to let up on public safety measures.

“As we see cases rise in other areas of the province, we need to be prepared,” says Ahmed.

Health officials reported 313 new cases in Ontario on Monday, the highest number in 14 weeks.

Ahmed says the risk for transmission increases as more people head back to work and school.

Three retirement homes are in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has one staff member and one resident with COVID-19, New Beginnings in Leamington has 21 residents and seven staff members who have tested positive and Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has one staff member with the virus.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.