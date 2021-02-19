WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four additional deaths and 23 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Friday.

Two women in their 80s and a woman in her 90s who lived in long-term care have died. A man who lived in the community in his 80s also passed away.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 368 people.

Medical health officer Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave his weekly epidemiological summary on Friday.

Ahmed says some of the numbers have fluctuated over the last week and the region should remain in the red zone for at least another week based on the monitoring indicators the province reviews.

"I don't expect to see any restrictions ease next week," says Ahmed.

About 8,200 people were tested for COVID-19 last week, with a per cent positivity rate around 2.9 per cent.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,719 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,050 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

8 are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 are related to outbreaks

2 are community acquired

11 are still under investigation.

WECHU says 301 cases are considered active. There are 36 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and six people are in the ICU

There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including five at LTC and retirement homes, two at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.