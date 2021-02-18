WINDSOR, ONT. -- An outbreak has been declared on a unit of the Windsor Regional Hospital’s Met campus after five patients and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release from the hospital issued Thursday says the outbreak is on the 7 North (7N) unit.

This outbreak is in addition to the one declared Wednesday on the Clinical Teaching Unit at the Ouellette Campus where three patients were identified as positive for the virus.

The hospital says further staff and patients are being tested but no more cases have been identified at this time.

Precautions remain in place across both campuses and all units to ensure potential outbreaks are identified early, WRH says.

All patients are tested for COVID-19 before admission to the hospital and for their safety no visitors are allowed on outbreak units.0