Four drivers in Essex County arrested on impaired charges over the weekend

Windsor, Ont. -

The Essex County OPP arrested four drivers with alcohol related offences over the weekend — three involved collisions.

Police say around 6:30 a.m. Friday Leamington OPP responded to a three-vehicle crash on County Road 14 in Leamington. A 29-year-old Kingsville resident was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, and having a blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The second incident happened in the Town of Essex around 11 a.m. Friday. Police responded to a single vehicle collision on 9th Concession. Following investigation, a 28-year-old from Harrow was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The next drinking and driving incident involved another single vehicle crash on County Road 22 in Lakeshore. Police say just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the scene and as a result of investigation a 22-year-old Windsor resident was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Police say the forth incident occurred around 2:39 a.m. Monday when police in Leamington were altered to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Talbot Road East where the driver was found inside the vehicle. Asa result of investigation, a 23-year-old from Leamington is now faces operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and possession of cocaine charges.

Police are reminding residents to call 911 immediately if you suspect a driver is driving under the influence.

All of those charged are schedule to appear in court and have a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com