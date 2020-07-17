WINDSOR, ONT. -- A national historic site in Amherstburg is reopening to visitors on weekends.

Starting Saturday, July 18, Fort Malden wiIl reopen with limited visitor services.

Visitors can access the following services and facilities from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends:

Visitor centre and gift shop;

Museum and heritage buildings;

Public washroom.

Weather permitting, visitors can enjoy outdoor musket demonstrations by costumed interpreters. When they arrive, visitors will be notified of the next available demonstration.

Fort Malden will also resume regular collection of admission fees at the visitor centre between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends only. Parks Canada encourages visitors to pay by credit or debit or to purchase a Discovery Pass online in advance.

Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Fort Malden National Historic Site website at www.pc.gc.ca/fortmalden. They can also contact the site directly by calling 519-736-5416 or emailing pc.fortmalden.pc@canada.ca before they travel to find out what is open, what they can expect, and how to prepare for their visit.

Visitors are asked follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.

It is expected that the site will expand its hours of operation in August.