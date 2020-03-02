WINDSOR, ONT -- A former violin teacher has been sentenced to eight months in jail after being found guilty on more than two dozen sex offences.

Claude Eric Trachy, a retired violin teacher from Chatham learned his fate Monday morning in a Chatham courtroom.

Originally found innocent on 51 sexual assault and indecent assault charges in 2018, Trachy was then found guilty following an appeal by the crown on 28 charges.

All of the offences were committed against 20 victims who were children at the time fo the offences.

Victim impact statements were given in a Chatham courtroom on Feb. 3, 2020.

During the trial, court heard from female students who claimed Trachy touched their breasts and had them remove their blouses and bras during lessons in the 1970's and 80's.

Trachy claimed his actions were to measure students to fit them for violin shoulder rests.

The crown had been pushing for a five year prison sentence.

With files from CTV Windsor.