CHATHAM, Ont. -- A retired violin teacher from Chatham is withdrawing his appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada for his sexual assault convictions.

Claude Eric Trachy was originally found not guilty of sexual assault in April 2018.

However, the Crown appealed that ruling to the provincial appeals court, arguing the judge erred in law by acquitting Trachy of all 51 sexual assault and indecent assault charges.

The panel issued convictions on 28 of those charges.

His trial lawyer, Ken Marley, tells CTV News Trachy withdrew the appeal to a higher court for personal reasons.

Trachy was charged in 2015 after Chatham-Kent police received 25 complaints.

Trachy, now 73, had been teaching violin for more than 50 years

During the trial, court heard from female students who claimed Trachy touched their breasts and had them remove their blouses and bras during lessons in the 1970's and 80's.

Trachy claimed his actions were to measure students to fit them for violin shoulder rests.

A date for sentencing submissions is expected to be scheduled in a Chatham courtroom on Nov. 18.