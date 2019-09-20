

CTV Windsor





The former fire chief in Kingsville, who was found guilty of sexual assault, is appealing his conviction.

Lawyers for Bob Kissner filed documents with the Ontario Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

AM800 News reports Kissner is appealing his conviction and sentence.

On August 22, Kissner was sentenced to five years in prison after he was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation against four complainants.

Kissner, 63, said during the trial that any touching was consensual and not sexual.

According to court documents, Kissner claims the trial judge relied on 'generalized assumptions about human sexual behaviour when deciding on the issue of consent' in relation to one of the complainants.

It also claims the trial judge applied 'inconsistent scrutiny' when considering Kissner's evidence.

It also noted the sentence was 'manifestly unfair and disproportionate.'