A retired violin teacher, who was facing 25 complaints of historical sexual assault offences, has been found not guilty in a Chatham court.

Claude Eric Trachy, 72, was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation in October 2015.

The allegations dated back to the early 1980's when he taught violin to school-aged females.

His lawyer Ken Marley says Trachy successfully argued he was helping their shoulder rest, so that the players would have better posture and wouldn't strain their neck.

Marley says Judge Thomas Carey accepted their argument that the touching wasn't for sexual purposes.

He adds his client is relieved the matter is over.

Trachy, who was self-employed as a strings teacher for more than 50 years in Chatham, retired in 2009.