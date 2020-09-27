WINDSOR, ONT. -- A big vote is underway for autoworkers in Windsor-Essex.

Twenty-four hours of voting started Sunday morning for Ford workers after the automaker and private-sector union Unifor came to a tentative deal Tuesday.

Voting started 11 a.m. and will end at 10:59 a.m. Monday.

Results aren’t expected until Monday afternoon at the earliest.

The contract is meant to serve as a framework for union and the Big Three Automakers — Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler — as the two sides work to hammer out new collective agreements.

Unifor called the tentative deal with Ford “historic” point to $1.95 billion in secured investment to retool the Oakville plant to build five models of electric vehicles and bring new product to the Windsor engine plant.

Unifor and FCA, which operates the minivan plant in Windsor, are now set to enter negotiations.