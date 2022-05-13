Ford promises to focus on securing more electric vehicle investments if re-elected

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford promises that a re-elected PC government would remain focused on securing more game-changing investments in electric vehicles and the batteries that power them.

Ford made the announcement at a campaign stop Valiant TMS in Windsor.

Over the last 18 months, Ford says the PC government has secured $14 billion in new investment in Ontario’s auto sector, including $5 billion from LG and Stellantis to build Canada’s first large-scale electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.

"Nothing will slow us down as we build the infrastructure that businesses need to create jobs right here in southwestern Ontario," says Ford.

Ford says a re-elected PC government will invest $1 billion in and fast-track five new transmission lines to Windsor and southwestern Ontario. These new lines will help power the new Stellantis-LG battery plant, the growing greenhouse sector and will give businesses confidence to invest in and expand their operations and create new jobs in southwestern Ontario.

The $14 billion in investments are accelerating the PC government’s 10-year vision to transform the province’s automotive supply chain to build the cars of the future in Ontario, including the production of hybrid and electric vehicles, batteries and component production.

Ford adds a re-elected PC government will continue to increase exports of Ontario-made electric vehicles, auto parts and innovations to markets around the world.