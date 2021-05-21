Advertisement
Fluoride reintroduced to Windsor water this November
CTV Windsor Published Friday, May 21, 2021 8:53AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will present a report to city council Monday, regarding fluoride in the water (file photo)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The reintroduction of fluoride into Windsor's water is expected this November.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit receiving an updated report from Enwin Thursday on the progress.
Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the report states a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, addition studies and analysis need to be completed to ensure it's not interfering with lead pipes.