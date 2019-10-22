PELEE ISLAND, Ont. -- There is a flood warning and a flood watch posted along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority reports there is currently flooding along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent with water on many properties and around some of the homes.

The road remains closed to traffic and a flood warning has been posted in that region.

Officials say strong southwest winds are causing the flooding, and they warn flooding could get worse into Thursday morning.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has also issued a flood watch for the Lake Erie shoreline west of Point Pelee National Park, and the west and south shorelines of Pelee Island.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 50 km/hr for the remainder of Wednesday evening.

Officials warn there is a potential for near shore erosion with waves overtopping breakwalls and causing structure damage.