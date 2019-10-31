ESSEX, Ont. - High winds and significant rainfall has prompted another flood watch from the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

ERCA says Essex County, including Pelee Island, has received between 10 and 20 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours and there is potential for a lot more rain Thursday night.

Water levels in both Lake St Clair and Lake Erie remain high.

ERCA advises residents watch for potential flooding where the lake and tributaries connect as well as in low-lying areas.

Winds gusting up to 70-km an hour are expected Thursday night and into Friday and ERCA warns this could create issues around the Puce River, Belle River, Duck Creek and the Ruscom River.