The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says there is a small amount of floodiing in Chatham, as it issues a flood watch Saturday afternoon.

A sidewalk along the Thames River in Chatham has flooded.

The authority says Simcoe Lane under the 5th Street bridge is likely to flood as well.

LTVCA says there is not expected to be any flooding of homes or businesses.

“Water levels on the Thames River can be expected to remain high through the weekend and into the middle of next week in downstream areas,” a LTVCA says in a release.

Ditches, creeks and streets in the west area of the watershed are full and many can be expected to spill onto floodplains and adjacent agricultural fields, it says.