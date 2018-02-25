

CTV Windsor





Care and caution are still being urged in Chatham-Kent, as the Thames River remains at or is above the banks in many areas.

Municipal officials say the Thames reached its peak about 9 p.m. Saturday at 5.25 meters (17 feet).

More than a dozen people, including three children, were rescued from their homes in Chatham. Some downtown business also reported flooding.

Officials say the high water has placed significant pressure on drainage systems and dikes.

Pump Road between Louden Road and Tecumseh Line has been closed for dike repair.

As of noon Sunday, the John D. Bradley Centre, used as an evacuation location, is closed.

The water levels remain high and the flow is extremely fast, so officials continue to warn people to avoid waterways.

In Thamesville, the water level has decreased by one meter since hitting its peak Saturday. In Chatham, the level has dropped about 10 centimeters Sunday morning.

High winds out of the west are causing fluctuating water levels around the mouth of the Thames River at Lighthouse Cove and through the lower reaches of the river downstream of Chatham, the Lower Thames Conservation Authority says.

High water levels can be expected on the Lower Thames into the middle of next week for areas through Chatham-Kent and Lakeshore.