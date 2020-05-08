WINDSOR, ONT. -- A flood watch is in effect for the Lighthouse Cove and Rondeau Bay communities as Environment Canada issues a Strong Wind Warning for both Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair.

Weather forecasts are calling for moderate to strong northerly winds for Friday and Saturday, says the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

The strong winds predicted could cause minor flooding and shoreline damage in the Lighthouse Cove and Rondeau Bay communities of Shrewsbury and on the bay side of Erieau.

Waves of around one metre are predicted for shoreline areas on both Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair, LTVCA says shoreline damage and erosion is also possible in nearby areas around Rondeau bay and on Lake St. Clair in Lakeshore and Chatham-Kent.

“People should take extra caution and avoid the shoreline should conditions get rough,” a release from the LTVCA states. “The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery. There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water which could be thrown onto the shore.”

Officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed. The watch will be in effect until May 10.