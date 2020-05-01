WINDSOR, ONT. -- A flood watch remains in effect for the Essex County shoreline until the end of month.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says water levels in lakes St. Clair and Erie and the Detroit river remain 20 to 30 centimeters above levels experienced last year.

The forecast indicates levels will continue to rise in May.

The authority adds with downstream tributaries full of lake water, there's a risk rivers, creeks and streams will spill into low-lying areas during heavy rainfalls.