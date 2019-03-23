

The Chatham-Kent police will hold a flag-raising ceremony in support of Special Olympics on Monday.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics movement.

The Chatham-Kent police department is one of the communities raising awareness of the celebration in support of high school athletes.

These athletes from across the province will compete in the inagural 2019 Special Olympics Ontario Invitational Youth Games in May in Toronto.