LONDON, ONT. -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the community has ticked upward Sunday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are five new cases in the region. It says three of the cases are close contacts of confirmed cases.

On Saturday, there was only a single new case and Friday saw three confirmed cases of the virus.

Sunday's numbers bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,673. There have been 2,560 resolved cases and 57 deaths. The total number of active cases is 37.

Starting Sunday, COVID-19 assessment centres in the region begin appointment-only testing.

Provincially, health officials reported more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The 566 new infections represent a decrease over Saturday's total when 653 cases were reported.