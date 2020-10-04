Advertisement
Five new novel coronavirus cases reported in Windsor-Essex
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP)
LONDON, ONT. -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the community has ticked upward Sunday.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are five new cases in the region. It says three of the cases are close contacts of confirmed cases.
On Saturday, there was only a single new case and Friday saw three confirmed cases of the virus.
Sunday's numbers bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,673. There have been 2,560 resolved cases and 57 deaths. The total number of active cases is 37.
Starting Sunday, COVID-19 assessment centres in the region begin appointment-only testing.
Provincially, health officials reported more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The 566 new infections represent a decrease over Saturday's total when 653 cases were reported.