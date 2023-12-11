Five drivers charged with impaired over the weekend

Five drivers had their licences suspended for impaired driving this weekend as Essex County OPP conducted its annual festive RIDE checks.

Over the past week, OPP conducted 17 RIDE programs throughout the county.

Police say around 5:55 p.m. on Friday, members from the Essex detachment responded to a two-vehicle crash on Fairview Avenue East at Talbot Street. Once officers spoke to one of the drivers, police suspected they had been drinking and demanded a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test.

The 45-year-old driver was ten arrested and taken into custody. Police say no one was injured in the collision.

Police say the next say, at around 5:30 p.m., officers from the Tecumseh detachment also responded to a two-vehicle collision this time on County Road 22 at Manning Road in Tecumseh.

Officers observed signs of impairment and suspected the driver had consumed alcohol. The 52-year-old driver was placed under arrest and taken into custody. Police say there were no injuries sustained in the collision.

A 26-year-old driver was arrested on impaired-related charges in Leamington at around 2:07 p.m. Sunday. Officers on patrol followed the vehicle after seeing the car “driving aggressively” on Talbot Street West.

Police say they pulled over the vehicle on Wigle Road. When officers spoke to the driver, they saw signs of impairment and suspected the driver had been drinking. They were arrested and taken into custody.

Later that morning, officers responded to a report of a “suspicious vehicle” at around 4 a.m. on Marlborough Street in Leamington.

Police say officers found the vehicle which appeared to have struck a parked car. When officers spoke to the driver they suspected the driver had been drinking. The 39-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.

All four of the drivers received a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment. All are scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges.

A 39-year-old in Tecumseh was charged with impaired after a single vehicle crash on Blackacre Drive Sunday afternoon.

The officer suspected the driver had consumed alcohol after speaking to them and demanded an ASD test. Police say the driver registered in the WARN range.

As a result they were issued a three-day licence suspension.

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, by drug or alcohol, police say to call 911 to report it.