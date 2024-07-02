Amherstburg announces new fire chief

The Town of Amherstburg has announced the appointment of a new fire chief.

Michael Mio will be the new chief and Community Emergency Management Coordinator (CEMC) designate of the Amherstburg Fire Department.

Mio starts his duties on Sept. 16, 2024. He is succeeding Chief Bruce Montone, who will be re-entering retirement after successfully fulfilling the role since 2017.

“We very much look forward to having Fire Chief Michael Mio join us in the fall at which time he will initiate the execution of a strategic transition plan that will form the beginnings of the future leadership and direction of the Amherstburg Fire Department,” said a news release from the town.

With a long career serving with the Windsor Fire and Rescue Services since 1994, and serving for a portion of this time under Montone, Mio has advanced through the ranks until most recently as assistant chief of the fire and rescue division.

Mio has expertise as a lead evaluator and proctor for the Office of the Fire Marshall and is the owner/operator of a small business supporting Windsor/Essex County and beyond over the last 30 years.

Mio holds certifications in emergency management, incident management, Blue Card Command as well as many NFPA certifications. Additionally, he holds leadership level certifications in fire management as well as workplace mental health and wellness.

Mio has a role in the development of the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Hazardous Materials Curriculum used to train responders throughout the Province of Ontario. He currently serves as team lead for the Windsor Level 3 Provincial Hazardous Materials Response Team.

Mio extends his efforts and commitment to the community in his dedication of time and resources supporting local youth sports, community events and initiatives as well as volunteering on various committees and focus groups.