Five day comedy festival brewing up laughs in Windsor

In need of a good laugh? A new comedy festival coming to downtown Windsor is sure to get you giggling.

Brewing for Comedy announced its inaugural five-day festival Friday, bringing nine free public showcases featuring a diverse talent line-up with acts from across North America.

“The Brewing for Comedy Festival will exhilarate audiences with ten hilarious shows, and offer an incredible new platform for comedians,” Paul Montanier, Brewing for Comedy festival director, said in a news release.

The festival features 10 shows including the nine free showcases with something for everyone, organizers say the festival will have Windsor “bursting at the seams with laughter.” The showcases will be held nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 at the new comedy club inside Craft Heads Brewing Company on University Avenue.

“The free showcases are our way of showing gratitude to the community for their support for Brewing for Comedy over the past eight years, which has helped to make our festival dream a reality,” Montanier said. “We would like to thank everyone who sponsored or volunteered to help produce this new downtown event. With the community’s support we hope to make Brewing for Comedy an annual local festival.”

The festival finishes off with its grand finale at the historic Capitol Theatre’s Penastar room. The Best of the Fest which will features performances from festival favourites, special guests, and a headliner that organizers say “is going to rock your comedy world!”

Saturday’s headliner Mayce Galoni is a Canadian comedian now based in Los Angeles, who has performed on Just for Laughs, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, and MTV. He was also a writer for and correspondent on three seasons of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

“We're proud to support the Brewing for Comedy Festival and bring joy to audiences far and wide,” said Debi Croucher, executive director, Downtown Windsor BIA. “We're thrilled to be a part of an event where laughter takes centre stage, and an event that spreads happiness, unites people, drives visitation and creates memorable experiences in downtown Windsor."

Visit BrewingForComedy.ca to buy tickets to Best of the Fest on Sept. 2, or register to attend any of the free showcases running Tuesday, Aug. 29 to Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.