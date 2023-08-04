Five day comedy festival brewing up laughs in Windsor

The inaugural Brewing for Comedy festival will kick-off in Windsor on Aug. 29. Pictured at Craftheads Brewing Company in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) The inaugural Brewing for Comedy festival will kick-off in Windsor on Aug. 29. Pictured at Craftheads Brewing Company in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver