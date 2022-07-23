Fishing enthusiasts getting hooked

Richard Ofner has been a kayak fishing enthusiast for over a decade. He noticed an increased interest in the sport and started the Topwater Ontario Southwest League, an extension of series across the water in Michigan.

"Lake St. Clair is one of the best kept secrets, even this area. Lake Erie. Detroit River."

Ofner says the popular weekday format works well in across the border for those who can’t attend weekend tournaments. He thought it would be a good fit South of the border.

"The Ontario Kayak Bass Trail, that's the biggest series in Ontario, that's really helped," said Ofner. "They're getting a hundred people to an outing. They were here at the end of June."

There were 113 anglers in the area for that event with lots of fish caught. Being surrounded by the Great Lakes and a lot of natural water offers the Topwater League the luxury of various launch points.

"We started in Windsor. Went to Manning road. We were in Rondeau Bay last week. I think next week we're in Mitchell's Bay. We try and give an opportunity for people from Sarnia, people from London to make it out and people will travel."

Jeff Beacham drove in from London earlier this week. Fanshawe Lake is the largest body of water close his home. He enjoys the opportunity to fish the Great Lakes against competitive anglers.

"For us to have an opportunity to fish against some of the top anglers in southern Ontario is, basically it's a three-hour shootout."

Jim Percy is one of those top anglers. The LaSalle resident is making his 4th trip to the Hobie Fishing World Championships in Sweden August 9th.

"This is the first time we're going to have three representatives there. Myself, Richard Ofner and Jamie Stevenson, so maybe we'll get lucky and go one, two, three on the podium."

That would be a huge feat but Ofner says the big catch for the Topwater league is growth.

"Our goal is to get new people out."

The league will continue every Tuesday through the end of September.